Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.41% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

