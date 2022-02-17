Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 273.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. iStar comprises approximately 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 488.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iStar by 285.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

