Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Rimini Street worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 130.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 110.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

RMNI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,189. The stock has a market cap of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

In related news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

