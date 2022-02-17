Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,754 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 5.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $83,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.