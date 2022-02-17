Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

