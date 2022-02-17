United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 5,994 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.