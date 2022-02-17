United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,433 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $92,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 129.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 954,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,504,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,041. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.