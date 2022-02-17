United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $147.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

