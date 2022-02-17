United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $184,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,145,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

