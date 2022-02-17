United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

