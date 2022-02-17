United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,570,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 328,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,584. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

