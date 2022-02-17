UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $474.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,228. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $447.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.