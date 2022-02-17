University of Notre Dame DU Lac Acquires 880 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Boston Beer comprises 3.0% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.00. 13,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,645. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

