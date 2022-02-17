University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases 452 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.16. 3,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

