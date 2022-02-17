Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Upstart updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Upstart stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.01.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.09.

In related news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

