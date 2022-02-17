Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

UPST stock traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 21,864,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.07. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 173.91. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Upstart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Upstart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Upstart by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Upstart by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Upstart by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

