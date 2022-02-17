Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 276,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

