Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 24,265,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 276,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 246,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

