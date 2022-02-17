US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Shares of ECOL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
