US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in US Ecology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

