UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU remained flat at $$10.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604. UTA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

