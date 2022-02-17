Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Up 5.3%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)
