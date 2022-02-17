V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

VFC stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

