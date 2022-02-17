V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.
Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,201. V.F. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.
In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
