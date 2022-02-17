V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,201. V.F. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

