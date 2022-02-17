Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VACC. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

VACC stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

In related news, Director Robin Wright acquired 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $18,506,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

