Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been declining over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

Shares of VMI stock opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $67,107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

