Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

