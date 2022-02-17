Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,277. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

