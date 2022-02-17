Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 5,096 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Powell Industries worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,275. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of 387.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.33%.

Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

