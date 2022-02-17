Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,388. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

