VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Up 4.6%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.07. 2,426,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,728,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

