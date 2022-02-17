VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 211,881 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

