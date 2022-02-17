Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after buying an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,631. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $152.52 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

