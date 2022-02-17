Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $493,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.42. 28,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

