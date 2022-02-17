Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $59,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.85. 97,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,707. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

