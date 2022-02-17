Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.