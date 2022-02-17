Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Vedanta has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

