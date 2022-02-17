Veles Hits Market Cap of $48,966.61 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 152.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $48,966.61 and approximately $52.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.34 or 0.07082729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00289901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00758841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013430 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00073065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00409162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00214356 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,907 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

