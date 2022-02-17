Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up approximately 1.3% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Masonite International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of DOOR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.35. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

