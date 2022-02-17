Venator Capital Management Ltd. Invests $7.87 Million in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000. Belden accounts for about 3.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Belden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Belden by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,938 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

