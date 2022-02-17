Venator Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Venator Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 0.8% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 20,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,908 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.