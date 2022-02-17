Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 69,918 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,011,000 after acquiring an additional 359,655 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.