Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,268,102 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 124.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,884,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

