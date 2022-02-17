Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in AES by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 131,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in AES by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of AES opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.