Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 11,158 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.03.

CRWD stock opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day moving average is $232.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

