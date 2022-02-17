Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 10,199 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,887,000 after buying an additional 254,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

