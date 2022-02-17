Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

