Vestcor Inc Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,052 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

