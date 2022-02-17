Vestcor Inc Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 76.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

