Vestcor Inc Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $86,596,000 after buying an additional 59,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

