Vestcor Inc Sells 1,406 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,306,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

